Ms. Shirley Ann Kilgore Sisson, age 76, of Silver Creek, passed away Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at a local healthcare facility. Ms. Sisson was born in Polk County, GA, on Jan. 5, 1943, daughter of the late Kenny Kilgore and the late Inez Jones Kilgore. In addition to her parents, Ms. Sisson was also preceded in death by her brother, Gordon Kilgore. Before her retirement, Ms. Sisson worked various jobs in her life including at Goodyear, Walmart and as a bus driver for Floyd County Schools. She was an avid doll collector and lover of yard sales. Survivors include her loving husband, Buddy Sisson, to whom she was married on Dec. 20, 1958; a daughter, Cindy Baird (Bob), Silver Creek; four sons, Kenny Sisson (Keisha), Lake Creek, Jimmy Sisson (Becky), Silver Creek, Hubert Sisson (Lisa), Silver Creek, and Chuck Sisson (Janean), Silver Creek; 13 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; four sisters, Eralee Sisson, Silver Creek, Ilene Deaton, Silver Creek, Ellen Casey, Silver Creek, and Kathy Ethridge, Rockmart; one brother, Spencer Kilgore, Boaz, AL; nieces and nephews also survive. Funeral services for Ms. Sisson will be held at 12:00 pm on Thursday, September 26, 2019, in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. David Pilgrim officiating. Interment will follow in Damascus Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel. The family may be contacted at their respective residences at other times. Pallbearers are to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Thursday at 11:30 a.m. and include; Active: Brandon Sisson, Lee Sisson, Eric Luallan, Luke Sisson, Garrett Sisson and Bob Baird; Honorary: Joe Strickland and Chase Johnson. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of arrangements.