Mr. Sidney Elbert Lee Gowens, Sr., age 78, of Rome, passed away on Friday, April 26, 2019, at his residence.
Mr. Gowens was born in Polk County, Georgia on September 24, 1940, son of the late James Gowens and the late Annie Mae West Gowens. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Geneva Laney, and by a brother, Jack Gowens. He was of the Christian faith. Mr. Gowens was a veteran of the U. S. Army serving during the Vietnam War. He was a member of the Lindale Lodge #455, F&AM, Rome Shrine Club, and enjoyed playing golf and fellowshipping at Callier Springs. Prior to retirement, he worked for Georgia Power at Plant Hammond and Plant Bowen.
Survivors include his wife, JoAnn Kiser Gowens, to whom he was married on October 28, 1961; a daughter, Mitzi Dempsey (Adam), Rome; a son, Sidney Gowens, Jr. (Missy), Rome; four grandchildren, Mathew Siniard (Lindsay), Leah Rowell, Benjamin Rowell (Breanna), and Sidney Grace Gowens; a great granddaughter, Kiley Hardigree; a great-grandson due in May and a great-granddaughter due in July; two brothers, Kenneth A. Gowens, Rome, and Ross Gowens, Austell; nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, April 29, 2019, at 3 p.m. in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Les Walker officiating and the Lindale Lodge #455 F&AM presenting Masonic rites. Interment will be on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. at Georgia National Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Monday, April 29, 2019, from 1 until 2:45 p.m.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.