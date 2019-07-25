Mrs. Dorothy Ann "Dot" McDonald Shiver, age 71, of Rome, passed away on Thursday, July 25, 2019, at her residence. Mrs. Shiver was born in Miller County, GA, on September 15, 1947, daughter of the late Ralph Blackshear McDonald and the late Waver Stinson McDonald. She was a graduate of Miller County High School. Dot married Walter Joe Shiver on March 18, 1967. She was a homemaker, wife, grandmother and businesswoman. She was also an owner and operator of Mulch and More. Dorothy was a member of Everett Springs Baptist Church. She was previously a member of Floyd Springs Baptist Church where she utilized her love for cooking by coordinating the meals for many events at the church. Dot also oversaw the activities for the Jolly 60s group. In addition to her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by two brothers, Ralph McDonald and Jimmy McDonald, and by her husband, Joe Shiver. Survivors include three daughters, Cindy Harris (Larry), Rome, Cathy Daniel (Tom), Powder Springs, GA, and Karen Thomas (Dean), Rome; seven grandchildren, Ashley Daniel, Emma Harris, Megan Daniel, Sara Harris, Christopher Thomas, Olivia Thomas and Emily Thomas; a sister, Jacqueline McDonald, Colquitt, GA; a brother, John McDonald, Blakely, GA; nieces and nephews also survive. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, July 28, 2019, at 3:00 PM in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, with the Rev. Stephen Drake and the Rev. Mike Ellis officiating. Private inurnment will be held later at Georgia National Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday, July 27, 2019, from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM, at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial contributions be made to the Georgia Baptist Children's Home, Meansville Campus, P.O. Box 440, Meansville, GA 30256. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.