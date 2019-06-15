Mrs. Shirley Stone Martin, age 83, of Ellijay, GA, died Friday, June 14, 2019. Mrs. Martin was born November 4, 1935, in Rome GA, daughter of the late Henry and Grace Stone. She was a beloved school teacher to over 1,000 K-3 students at Garden Lakes Elementary and Model Elementary in her 30 years as an educator.
Mrs. Martin was a member of Fifth Avenue Baptist Church, and later, at Second Avenue Baptist Church of Rome, where she taught Sunday School and was a dedicated choir member with a lovely alto voice.
She was a gifted quilter, winning several blue ribbons for her creations. She also enjoyed cooking, gardening and sewing.
Mrs. Martin is survived by her loving and devoted husband Kenneth Martin, daughters Diane (Brian) Land of Rome, Stephanie (Paul) Efird of Knoxville, TN, grandchildren, Jeremy (Tara) Land of Acworth, and Joshua (Sarah) Land of Rome, and great grandchildren, Julian and Stella.
