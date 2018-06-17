Mrs. Shirley Rogers McGill Goodson, age 83, of Cloudland, Ga. passed away Wednesday June 13, 2018, at her residence.
Funeral services will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, June 18, 2018, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Steve Bishop, officiating. The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. until the service on hour Monday, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave., Rome, Ga. 30165.
Interment and Committal Service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Oaknoll Memorial Gardens.
Please visit our website, www.goodshepherdfh.net to post tributes, and view the DVD on the life of Mrs. Goodson.
Parnick Jennings, Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.