Mrs. Shirley Rogers McGill Goodson, age 83, of Cloudland, Ga., passed away Wednesday, June 13, 2018, at her residence.
Survivors include her children, Timothy McGill, Cloudland; Lisa Baugh, Ft. Payne, Ala.; David Goodson, New Orleans; Mark Goodson, Menlo; Jan Goodson Rollins, Summerville; sister, Emalene Peck, Chattanooga; sisters-in-law, Rose Mary Rogers and Carrie Heard; brother-in-law, Tommy McGill; seven grandchildren, several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, June 18, 2018,at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Steve Bishop officiating. The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m.until the service hour on Monday at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave., Rome, Ga. 30165.
Interment and committal services will be held at11:00 a.m.Tuesdayat Oaknoll Memorial Gardens.
Please visit our website, www.goodshepherdfh.net,to post tributes and view a DVD about Mrs. Goodson’s life.
Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.