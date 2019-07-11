Shirley Q. Rice, age 93, of Fayetteville, Ga., passed away on July 10, 2019.
Shirley was born in Norfolk, Va., on November 2, 1925, to her parents, Giles and Juliet Quillin.
She graduated from Vallejo High School and the University of California at Berkley with a degree in international relations.
She married Ward Rice July 2, 1949.
They lived in Florida, California, and Connecticut before settling in Rome, Georgia, in 1968.
Shirley's life included the threads of faith, family, friends, and education. She was an elementary school teacher who retired from her teaching career at Alto Park Elementary. Shirley also enjoyed playing bridge, cooking, entertaining, and spending time with her grandchildren.
She was a long-time member of the First Presbyterian Church in Rome, Ga., where she taught Sunday School, was a circle member and leader.
Her family will remember and cherish annual trips to Pensacola Beach.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lt. Commander Giles Quillin and Juliet Sargeant Quillin, her husband of 53 years, H. Ward Rice, and her daughter, Laurel Schmitt.
Shirley is survived by three daughters, Caralie Hart (Chuck), of Griffin, Ga., Lynne Wood (Gary), of Fayetteville, Ga., and Glenda Brewster (Larry), of Brentwood, Tenn.; her son-in-law Brian Schmitt, of Johns Creek, Ga.; ten grandchildren; and eleven great grandchildren.
Visitation will be at Daniel's Funeral Home Saturday, July 13, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. in Rome, Ga., followed by a service at 11:00 in the chapel of Daniel's. Interment will follow at Oaknoll Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests donations to St. Jude Children's Hospital, Palisades Office Park, 5901 Peachtree-Dunwoody Road, Atlanta, Ga. 30328.
Daniel's Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.