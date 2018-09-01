Mrs. Shirley Jo Crook Westmoreland, age 80, of Rome, passed away on Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, at a local hospital.
Survivors include a daughter, Vicky Lovell (Terry), Rome; three grandchildren, BriAnne Haynes-Kennedy (Cary), Adam Lovell (Megan) and Kimberly Blackwell (Jason); eight great-grandchildren, Christian Lovell, Noah Blackwell, Kayla Blackwell, Juleigh Haynes, Tucker Haynes, Sophie Kennedy, Adelynn Kennedy and Rhett Lovell; two sisters, Barbara Ingram (Ralph), Cave Spring, and Glenda Godfrey, Rome; a brother, Steve Crook (Dawn), Silver Creek; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, Sept. 2, 2018, at 3 p.m. in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Mac McCurry and Mr. Ralph Ingram officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Sunday from 1pm until the service time.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.
ng. Interment will follow in Oakland Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Tuesday from 6 until 8 p.m.
Grandsons will serve as pallbearers and are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Wednesday at 1:30 p.m.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.