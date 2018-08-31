Mrs. Shirley Jo Crook Westmoreland, age 80, of Rome, passed away on Friday, August 31, 2018, at a local hospital.
Mrs. Westmoreland was born in Pine Log, Georgia, on January 2, 1938, daughter of the late Rembert Grady Crook and the late Jessie Ruthell Bennett Crook. She was also preceded in death by her husband, John Roy Westmoreland, and by a sister, Ferrell Knowles. Mrs. Westmoreland was a graduate of the Pepperell High School Class of 1956. She worked in the Weave Room at Lindale Manufacturing for 42 years until its closing and was a member of the Quarter Century Club. Mrs. Westmoreland was of the Baptist faith. She was a selfless person and was always giving of herself, especially to her husband, daughter, grandchildren, and friends. She was truly loved and will be missed by all.
Survivors include a daughter, Vicky Lovell (Terry), Rome; three grandchildren, BriAnne Haynes-Kennedy, Adam Lovell, and Kimberly Blackwell; eight great grandchildren, Christian Lovell, Noah Blackwell, Kayla Blackwell, Juleigh Haynes, Tucker Haynes, Sophie Kennedy, Adelynn Kennedy, and Rhett Lovell; two sisters, Barbara Ingram (Ralph), Cave Spring, and Glenda Godfrey, Rome; a brother, Steve Crook (Dawn), Silver Creek; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, September 2, 2018, at 3 p.m. in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Mac McCurry and Mr. Ralph Ingram officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Sunday from 1 p.m. until the service time.
Pallbearers are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. and include Adam Lovell, Cary Kennedy, Gene Bramlette, Steve Crook, Keith Godfrey, and Joey Godfrey.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.