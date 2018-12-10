Mrs. Shirley Hanson Modlin, age 87, of Rome, passed away on Sunday, December 9, 2018, at a local healthcare facility.
Mrs. Modlin was born in Rome, Georgia, on June 4, 1931, daughter of the late Elbert Lee Hanson and the late Nora Lee Beard Hanson. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Gray Modlin, on August 31, 2012, by a sister, Agnes Hanson Stairett, and by two brothers, Elbert Lee Hanson Jr. and Jim Hanson.
Mrs. Modlin was a member of Rome Church of Christ and Oak Hill Church of Christ and was very faithful in working in the church until her health prevented. Prior to retirement, she worked for many years in the banking industry, starting at Rome Bank and Trust and retiring from Regions.
Survivors include two sons, Doug Modlin (Gina), Rome, and Darrell Modlin (Tami Mauer), Rome; four grandchildren, Alison Huffman (John Hudema), Katie Modlin, Kelli Trammell (Daniel), and Taylor Modlin; three great grandchildren, Connor Reece Huffman, Ella Kate Hudema, and Madison Rae Trammell; nieces, Janice L. Stairett and Debbie Johnson; nephew, Ted Hanson.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, December 13, 2018, at 2 p.m. at Oak Hill Church of Christ with Minister Michael Farris officiating. Interment will follow in Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends Oak Hill Church of Christ on Thursday from 12 noon until 1:45 p.m.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.