Mrs. Shirley Faye Martin, age 73, of Silver Creek, passed away on Friday, July 6, 2018, at her residence.
Mrs. Martin was born in Floyd County on December 25, 1944, daughter of the late James Floyd Smith and the late Ida Alexander Smith. She was a homemaker and was of the Baptist faith. She was a graduate of Coosa High School in the class of 1963. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who enjoyed working in her flower garden. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by two sisters, Kathy Smith and Wanda Phillips and her husband, Jim Phillips, and by a brother-in-law, Clarence McBurnett.
Survivors include her husband, William Franklin “Frank” Martin, to whom she was married on June 5, 1964; a son, Michael Martin, and his wife, Allison, Silver Creek; two daughters, Melissa Hancock, and her husband, Keith, McDonough, Ga. and Amanda Martin, Lindale; two grandchildren, Kameron and Megan Hancock; one brother, Benny Smith, and his wife, Toni, Rome; 2 sisters, Ann McBurnett and Jimmie Roberts, both of Rome; several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 9, 2018, at noon at the graveside in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The Rev. Eric Whelchel will officiate.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Monday from 10am until 11:30 a.m. At other hours, they may be contacted at the residence.
Active and honorary pallbearers are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel,on Monday at 11am and are as follows: Active: Benny Smith, Benji Smith, Dusty Roberts, Keith Hancock, James Hillis, and Michael Martin; Honorary: Danny Wiseman’s Grumpy Old Men’s Sunday School Class at FBC Lindale.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston Hospital, 1405 Clifton Road NE, Atlanta, Ga., 30322 or at www.choa.org/egleston.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.