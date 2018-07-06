Mrs. Shirley Faye Martin, age 73, of Silver Creek, passed away on Friday, July 6, 2018, at her residence.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 9, 2018, at 12 noon at the graveside in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The Rev. Eric Whelchel will officiate.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Monday from 10 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. At other hours, they may be contacted at the residence.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston Hospital, 1405 Clifton Road NE, Atlanta, Ga. 30322, or at www.choa.org/egleston.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.