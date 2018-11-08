Mrs. Shirley Fannin Bell, age 82, of Lindale, passed away Wednesday, November 7, 2018, in a local healthcare facility.
Mrs. Bell was born in Atlanta, Ga., on February 4, 1936, daughter of the late John Wesley Fannin and the late Margaret Bartlett Fannin. She was also preceded in death by her husband, James Claude Bell, in 1978, and by a brother, Harold Fannin.
Prior to her retirement, she was employed as a Clerk in the Floyd County Probate Court. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Lindale, where she was active in the ministries of the church including Sunday School and the church choir.
Survivors include her daughter, Melanie Bell Wallace (Michael), Silver Creek; her son, Mark Bell (Christie), Cave Spring; a sister, Gloria Ewing, Villa Rica; three sisters-in-law, Betty Fannin, Villa Rica, Jean Haigh (Jere), Winchester, Tenn., and Sue Petersen (Steve), Hendersonville, Tenn.; seven grandchildren, Megan Garrett (Drew), Silver Creek, Matt Wallace (Ashley), Rockmart, Macy Wallace, Silver Creek, Bonnie Rampley (Justin), Lindale, Katie Allen (Steven), Villa Rica, Clay Bell (Stevanie), Cave Spring, and Tyler Bell, Cave Spring; five great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 10, 2018, at 1 p.m. in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Eric Whelchel and the Rev. Jim Cook officiating. Interment services will follow on Sunday, November 11, 2018, at 2 p.m. EST at the graveside in Franklin Memorial Gardens in Winchester, Tenn., with the Rev. Greg Smith officiating.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Saturday from 11 a.m. until the service hour.
The family would like to extend their sincere thanks to the caregivers of Home Instead and 7 Hills Place Memory Care for their outstanding care during Mrs. Bell's illness.
Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Lindale, P.O. Box 26, Lindale, Ga., 30147.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.