Mrs. Shirley Ann Morgan Davis, age 76, of Rome, passed away Friday, February 8, 2019, at her residence.
Mrs. Davis was born in Bristo, AL on November 24, 1942, daughter of the late Herman and Ruby Williams Morgan. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Herman Davis on December 21, 2011, by a sister, Vickie Ann Morgan, and by two brothers, J. C. and C. W. Morgan. Prior to her retirement, Mrs. Davis was employed as a C. N. A. with Floyd Medical Center for many years. She was a member of Desoto Park Baptist Church.
Survivors include her daughter, Sherin Kimbrough (Harold), Silver Creek; 3 sons, Douglas Davis (Lily), Gurley, AL, Donald Davis (Crystal), Silver Creek, and Jerry Davis (Stephanie), Rome; 12 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, February 11, 2019, at 11 a.m. in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Scott Lambert and the Rev. Jackson Davis officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Sunday from 5 until 7 p.m.
Pallbearers are requested to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Monday at 10:30am and include her grandsons as follows: Terry Clark, Stanley Clark, C. J. Kimbrough, Doug Davis, Jr., Ryan Duncan, Robert Duncan, Kolby Davis, and Dakota Davis.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Desoto Park Baptist Church, P. O. Box 656, Rome, GA 30162-0656.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.