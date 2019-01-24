Ms. Shirley Ann Hancock, age 77, of Rome, passed away Wednesday, January 23, 2019, in a local hospital.
Ms. Hancock was born in Bartow County, Ga., on September 2, 1941, daughter of the late William Edward Morgan and the late Bessie Nell Ponder Morgan. She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Charles and Jimmy Morgan.
Ms. Hancock was a graduate of Pepperell High School in Lindale. She was a homemaker and was a member of Pleasant Hope Baptist Church.
Survivors include two daughters, Regina Wilkerson, Panama City Beach, Fla., and Lori Guinn, Rome; two sons, Scotty Hancock (Ronda), and Greg Hancock, all of Rome; two sisters, Shelby Jean Causby (Larry), Rome, and Kathy Akins (Edward), Rockmart; a brother, Bobby Morgan (India), Pensacola, Fla.; 11 grandchildren, five great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 26, 2019, at 4 p.m. in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel. The Rev. Jackson Davis will officiate.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Saturday from 2 p.m. until the service hour.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pleasant Hope Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 183, Silver Creek, Ga., 30173.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.