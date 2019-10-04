Mr. J. Frank Shirey, age 83, of Rome, GA, passed away on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at his residence. Mr. Shirey was born in DeKalb County, AL on April 12, 1936, son of the late Clifford Wayne Shirey and the late Nell Formby Shirey. He was a member of Silver Creek Baptist Church and prior to his retirement, he was an employee of Felton Pearson Trucking Company. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a son, James Thomas Shirey, and by a daughter, Amanda Johnson. Survivors include his wife, Sandra Jean Koger Shirey; a daughter, Rhonda Berlin (Joel), Acworth, GA; four sons, Lamar Shirey (Deb), Senoia, GA, Gilbert Shirey (Cathy), Riverdale, GA, Randall Shirey, Fayetteville, GA and Ronald Shirey (Crystal), Cedartown, GA; a sister, Kay Jones (Gilbert), Cleveland, TN; a brother, Ricky Shirey, Rome, GA; 17 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at 2 p.m. in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel. The Rev. Herman Stamey and the Rev. Jerry Chisolm will officiate. Interment will follow in Rome Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel on Saturday from 5 until 7 p.m. At other hours, they may be contacted at the residence. Pallbearer serving will be his grandsons and they are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.