Mr. Kenneth Wayne Shiflett, age 77, of Rome, GA, passed away Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at his residence following a year-long battle with cancer. Mr. Shiflett was born in Cedartown, GA on Jan. 20, 1942, son of the late Emory Preston Shiflett and the late Sallie Mae Davis Shiflett. He was also preceded in death by 6 sisters, Mamie Marks, Faye Helen Cox, Mae Ellen Hindmon, Sarah Griggs, Addie Ruth Cain, and Jewell Shiflett, and by two brothers, Whitson and Dewey Shiflett. Kenneth was a 1960 graduate of Pepperell High School where he excelled in multiple sports. He coached Pee Wee and Mite football for almost 20 years. He was a high school basketball referee for 16 years and was a member of the Northwest Georgia Basketball Association. Prior to his retirement, he was a Supervisor with Sara Lee Corporation where he was employed for 27 years. Mr. Shiflett was a Christian and attended Lindale United Methodist Church. Survivors include his wife, Betty Burkhalter Shiflett, to whom he was married on June 22, 1961; two sons, Greg Shiflett (Anne Schwall), Atlanta, and David Shiflett (Sallye), Houston, TX; six grandchildren, Blakeney Spong, Athens, Addie Shiflett, Chicago, IL, Tyler Shiflett, Atlanta, Hackett Shiflett, Houston, TX, Craig Schwall, Atlanta, and Austin Schwall, Atlanta; a sister, Mozelle Shiflett Gayton, Loganville; three brothers, Charles B. Shiflett (Peggy), Kennesaw, Clyde Albert Shiflett (Jo Ann), Lindale, and Wallace Shiflett (JoAnn), Lindale; sister-in-law, Betty Lou Shiflett, Lindale; nieces and nephews as well as his faithful and loving canine buddy, Lucy. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, at 3 p.m. at Lindale United Methodist Church with the Rev. Les Connell and the Rev. Bill Coady officiating. Interment will follow in Floyd Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends at Lindale United Methodist Church on Sunday from 1 until 2:45 p.m. Active and honorary pallbearers are requested to assemble at Lindale United Methodist Church on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. and are as follows: Active: Nephews including Preston Cain, Ben Shiflett, Chris Shiflett, Jeff Shiflett, Tim Shiflett, and Larry Cain. Honorary: Buddy Childers, Ralph White, Kevin McGonigal, Hugh Ware, Doyle Jackson, Jack Pence, Joe Marion, and all of Ken's breakfast buddies. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Dr. Dilawar Khan and his staff for their care and support. Also, to Buddy and Martha Childers, special friends and neighbors, who have done more than could be acknowledged. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lindale United Methodist Church, 3401 Maple Road, SE, Lindale, GA 30147. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.
