Frances Terry Shields passed away Monday Oct. 7, 2019 in a Cobb County Hospital. Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019 at Floyd Road Baptist Church in Austell with Rev. Keith Collins officiating. Interment will follow at 3 p.m. at Oaknoll Memorial Gardens in Rome, Georgia. Frances Mitchell was born April 24, 1927 in Fosters Mill, GA. She was the only child of William and Mattie Lee Mitchell. She was married to Frank Terry from 1949 until his death in 1964. She later married Luther Jack Shields to whom she was married until her passing. On her 90th Birthday, she asked how was it that she had been blessed with having two such wonderful families the Terrys and Shields. Survivors include: her husband of thirty two years, Jack Shields, her son, Steve Terry (Sonia) of Rome, A Step-daughter Cindy Edmondson (Bill) and Step-son Jack Shields (Terry) Plus a number of grand and great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at West Cobb Funeral Home and Crematory in Marietta and She will lie in-state Friday, Oct. 11, 2019 from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Floyd Road Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Frances Shields's memory to Cobb County Humane Society and Calvary Children's Home. Online guest book at www.westcobbfuneralhome.com.