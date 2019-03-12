Sherry Staney Nix, 62, born and raised in Rome, Ga., passed away on March 9 at Floyd Medical Center. She was the daughter of Lorraine and Herman Staney. She was preceded in death by her husband of 30 years, Mr. Willie G. Nix Sr., and her sister, Sue Staney Torres.
Sherry was a graduate of Coosa High School class of 1974. She worked for the Floyd County Clinic and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution for most of her adult life.
She is survived by her brother, Michael Wayne Staney, and her sister, Lynda Staney Canfield. Sherry had two sons, Willie "Wil" G. Nix Jr., of Jasper, Ga., and Michael Duane Nix, of Rome, Ga., and a daughter, Katherine Denise Fuller, of St. Augustine, Fla. She is the grandmother of Alexander and Anya Nix of Jasper, Ga., and the aunt of many nieces, nephews, and grandnieces and grandnephews. Sherry was a beloved mother, grandmother, aunt, friend, and more.
The family will receive friends and family at Daniel's Funeral Home on Thursday, March 14, between 5-7 p.m. The family asks that flowers be omitted. Memorial contributions will be appreciated.