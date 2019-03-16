Mr. Sherman Taylor Fuller, age 68, of Rome passed away Thursday March 14, 2019 at a local hospital.
Funeral services will be at 1 P.M. on Monday March 18, 2019 at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, with Rev. Rayford Davenport and Rev. Ricky Davenport officiating. Interment will follow in New Prospect Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends this evening from 5 P.M. until 7 P.M. at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome GA. 30165.
Pallbearers include the following gentlemen: Darrell Noble, Andrew Fuller, Matthew Fuller, Austin Fuller, Blaise Ferguson, Michael Jones, Layne Fuller, and Carson Fuller.
Please visit our website, www.goodshepherdfh.net, to post tributes and view the DVD on the life of Mr. Fuller.
Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.