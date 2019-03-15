Mr. Sherman Taylor Fuller, age 68, of Rome, passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019, at a local hospital.
Mr. Fuller was born June 22, 1950, to the late Robert Lee Fuller and Beatrice Bates Fuller. Mr. Taylor was a salesman at Powell's for several years. He is preceded by his parents, his wife of 47 years, Rita Elaine Fuller, and brother, Terry Fuller.
Survivors include children, Kelley (Ashley) Fuller, Jason Fuller, Nada (Tim) Ferguson; grandchildren, Layne Fuller, Andrew Fuller, Matthew Fuller, Blaise Ferguson, Kenzie Fuller, Austin Fuller, Abbie Crabtree; great grandchildren, Carson Fuller and Mattie Fuller; brother, Pete Fuller; sisters, Sharon Causby and Frieda Evans; several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services will held at 1 p.m. on Monday, March 18, 2019, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home with the Rev. Rayford Davenport and the Rev. Ricky Davenport officiating. Interment will follow in New Prospect Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Sunday, March 17, 2019, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave., Rome, Ga., 30165. At other hours, the family may be contacted at Mr. Fuller's residence.
Pallbearers include the following gentlemen: Darrell Noble, Andrew Fuller, Matthew Fuller, Austin Fuller, Blaise Ferguson, Michael Jones, Layne Fuller, and Carson Fuller.
Please visit our website, www.goodshepherdfh.net, to post tributes and view a presentation about Mr. Fuller's life.
Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.