Miss Shelia Mae Brown was born in Floyd County on February 10, 1960, to the late Harper Lee Brown Sr. and the late Lillie Mae Barrett.
In the later hours of September 15, 2018, Shelia finally entered the pearly gates of heaven after fighting her final battle.
She is survived by her two daughters, Kimberly Lashaun Stinson and Comica Deshaun Wade, and her three grandchildren, Tyre' Dejuan Stinson, Ashford Harris Jr., and Kendrick Dewayne Devlin.
Funeral services for Miss Brown will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 21, 2018, at Life of Jesus in Action Holiness Church, 218 Old Airport Road SW, Rome, Georgia, with Elder Bishop Bobby Grier officiating.