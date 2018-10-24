Shelia Denise Beard Clonch, age 57, of Adairsville, passed away Tuesday, October 23, 2018, in a Cartersville hospital.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 28, 2018, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 12:00 noon until the service hour on Saturday at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave., Rome, Ga., 30165.
A complete obituary will follow at a later date in the Rome News-Tribune.
Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.