Shelia Denise Beard Clonch, age 57, of Adairsville, passed away Tuesday, October 23, 2018, in a Cartersville hospital.
Shelia was born August 19, 1961, in Floyd County, a daughter of the late Robert Allen Beard and Barbara Imogene Brock Beard. She was of the Baptist faith, and was preceded in death by her brother, Dennis Beard, and sisters, Bobbie Janice Beard and Cindy Beard.
Survivors include her husband, Jimmy Clonch; son, Parker Clonch, and his fiancee, Kelsey, of Adairsville; several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, October 28, 2018, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 12:00 noon until the service hour on Saturday at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave., Rome, Ga., 30165.
Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.