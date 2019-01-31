Mrs. Shelia Ann Carlock Nixon, age 58, of Adairsville, passed away on Wednesday, January 30, 2019, in a local hospital.
Mrs. Nixon was born on July 25, 1960, in Murray County, Ga., daughter of Rosie May Carlock Holtzclaw and the late Junior Carnes.
She was a hardworking mother who usually had multiple jobs. Prior to retirement, Mrs. Nixon was associated with Captain D's, Mohawk Industries, McAbee's Cleaners, and Rome News-Tribune. She is remembered affectionately as being kind-hearted, caring, and a wonderful mother, companion, and friend. Shelia loved her family and was known as a "Mother to all." She had many adopted babies.
She is preceded in death by her best friend, Martha Ann Callahan, and the father of her children, Donnie Nixon.
Survivors include her companion, William T. "Billy" Hicks, Adairsville; daughter, Misty Dawn Nixon (Robert Hughes), Rome; son, Donald Burle "D.J." Nixon (Teri Beth), Adairsville; stepdaughter, Brandy Michelle Mabry (Nick), Kingston; ten grandchildren, Destiny Rose Pilcher, Dakota Lee Pilcher, Jasmine Nicole Pilcher, Karli Grace Nixon, Austin Zane Hughes, Dustin Alexander Hughes, Hiatt Mabry, Annabelle Mabry, A.J. Mabry, and Zadie Mabry; her mother, Rosie May Holtzclaw, Rome; brother, James Carlock, Rome; four sisters, Brenda Holtzclaw, Rome, Loretta Singleton, Atlanta, Sibyle Colburn, Rome, and Karen Merrick (Randy), Calhoun; several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 2, 2019, at 4:00 p.m. in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Scott Lambert officiating. Per Mrs. Nixon's wishes, she will be cremated following the service.
The family will receive friends on Saturday at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, from 3:00 p.m. until the funeral hour.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.