Ms. Sheila Eleam Smith, age 67, of the Little Texas Valley community, passed away on Wednesday, February 13, 2019, at her residence.
Ms. Smith was born in Rome, Ga., on August 2, 1951, daughter of the late Harold Goss Eleam and the late Dorothy McKenzie Eleam. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Charles Ronald Eleam.
Ms. Smith graduated from Armuchee High School in 1969. She received her Bachelor's in Mathematics and Physical Education in 1972 from Berry College. Ms. Smith later went on to receive her Master's in Mathematics Education and her Education Specialist degree from the University of West Georgia. She began her teaching career in January of 1972 at Garden Lakes Elementary. Ms. Smith went on to teach mathematics at Coosa High School and Armuchee High School until her retirement in 2002. She then taught part-time and later full-time over a ten-year period at Georgia Highlands College.
Ms. Smith was a member of Mount Berry United Methodist Church.
Ms. Smith is survived by her daughter, Laura Outler (Lane), Armuchee, Ga.; her two grandsons, Gavin Outler and Landon Outler, both of Armuchee, Ga.; several cousins also survive.
In keeping with her wishes, Ms. Smith will be cremated. A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, February 16, 2019, at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m.
Those wishing to honor Ms. Smith are asked to make a donation to the "Ruth & Naomi Project" at 2007 North Broad Street, Rome, Ga., 30161.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of arrangements.