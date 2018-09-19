Mrs. Sheila Ann Rose Lancaster, age 66, of Shannon, Ga., passed away on Tuesday, September 18, 2018, following an extended illness.
Mrs. Lancaster was born in Rome, Ga., on September 17, 1952, daughter of the late J.C. Rose and the late Helen Fowler Rose. She was a graduate of Model High School and later acquired her certification as a pharmacy technician. Prior to retirement, Mrs. Lancaster was associated with several pharmacies in Rome. She was a member of the New Antioch Baptist Church and was active in the Ladies' SundaySchool Class and choir. In addition to her parents, Sheila was preceded in death by a brother, Terry Rose.
Survivors include her husband, Robert E. Lancaster, Shannon; a son, Jamie Stone (Erin), Rome; two daughters, Starla Barker (Chad), Vidalia, Ga., and Angel Morris (Eric), Calhoun; a sister, Janice Bennett (Gene), Adairsville; four grandchildren; stepchildren and other relatives.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 21, 2018, at 2:00 p.m. in Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, with the Rev. Max Tucker and the Rev. Eric Hardman officiating. Interment will follow in the Morning View Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, on Friday from 12:00 noon until 1:45 p.m.
Pallbearers are asked to meet Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, on Friday by 1:30 p.m. and include Luke Manning, Wayne Manning, Parker Stone, Chad Barker, Daryl Manning, and Chris Padgett.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial donations to the Model High School Tennis Program, 3252 Calhoun Road, Rome, Ga., 30161.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.