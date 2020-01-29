Mr. Roy Earl Shedd, age 82, of Rome, passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at his residence. Mr. Shedd was born in Floyd County, Georgia on March 12, 1937, son of the late Herbert Lee Shedd and the late Lillie Williams Shedd. He was also preceded in death by two sisters, Helen Casey and Rosita Helton, and by three brothers, Junior Lee Shedd, Bobby Shedd and Don Shedd. Prior to retirement, Mr. Shedd was a self-employed paint contractor. He was a member of Liberty View Baptist Church. Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Helen Jacobs Shedd; a son, Jay Shedd (Donna), Rome; three grandsons, Mason Shedd, Braden Shedd and Zack McCorkle; a granddaughter, Carlie McCorkle; a great grandson, Kayden; a sister, Carolyn Ward (Donald), Manchester, GA; nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020, at 2pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Ladell Jacobs and the Rev. Bryan Tate officiating. Interment will follow in Floyd Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Friday from 12 noon until 1:45pm. Pallbearers are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Friday at 1:30pm and include; Mason Shedd, Braden Shedd, Tim Thrash, Jack Jacobs, Joey Jacobs and Victor Jacobs. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.
Shedd, Roy
Service information
Jan 31
Visitation
Friday, January 31, 2020
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home - South Chapel
Jan 31
Funeral Service
Friday, January 31, 2020
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home - South Chapel
Jan 31
Interment
Friday, January 31, 2020
Floyd Memory Gardens
