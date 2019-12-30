Beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother Betty Fae Shaw passed away after a long battle with lung cancer on December 28, 2019. She was born April 5, 1929, in Cave Spring, Georgia, to Henrietta McEver Langston and George Clayton Langston. She was preceded in death by 7 brothers and sisters and her loving husband John C. Shaw, Jr. Her daughter Linda Shaw Massey and Linda's husband William Massey cared for her in her home in Monroe, Georgia, in the Oaks at Millcreek Subdivision. She is also survived by her Sister Shirley Baker of Cave Spring, Georgia, her sister-in-law Geraldine Langston, of Cave Spring, and many neices, nephews and cousins. Betty will be sorely missed by her daughter and son-in-law, as well as her grandchildren Jake Massey (Julie), Jenna Massey Collins (Adam), and Alison Massey Laurens (Justin), and her great-grandchildren, Calleigh (10), Casyn(6), and Chloe Massey (2) , Paxton(6) and Grayson Collins (3), and Evie Laurens (11months). Betty was also well loved by her neighbors and friends. She loved the Lord and was well respected in the community. Her family, friends and nurses truly adored her. She was kind, generous and loving and was a truly remarkable person who positively impacted everyone she knew. Everyone knew that if she loved you, she would bake you one of her legendary sour cream pound cakes. She was truly an angel on earth. A celebration of life memorial service will be held at the First Baptist Church of Cave Spring, Georgia, on Thursday, January 2, 2020, beginning with a visitation luncheon at 12:00. The service will begin at 2:00. Parnick Jennings, Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.
