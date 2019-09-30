Mrs. Sara Mae Lawson Sharpe, age 85 of Rome passed away Saturday Sept. 28, 2019 at her residence. Mrs. Sharpe was born June 25, 1934, in Floyd County, a daughter of the late Floyd Newton Lawson, and Brunette Janie Duvall Lawson. She was of the Baptist Faith, and retired from Century Finance after many years of service. Mrs. Sharpe was preceded in death by her husband, David Sharpe on Oct. 10, 1994, a son, Daniel Gregory Sharpe, brother, Floyd Lawson, and a sister, Margaret Wilkerson. Survivors include grandson, David Garyn Sharpe, 5 nieces and nephews, Rodney Lawson, Jeffrey Lawson, Rhonda Edwards, Jennifer Johnstone, and Melody Lawson, step children, Karen Smith, Sherry Rogers, David Sharpe, numerous, Nieces, Nephews, Great Nieces, Nephews, great great nieces and nephews also survive. Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday Oct. 2, 2019 at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Joel Smith officiating. Interment will follow in East View Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 7 until 9 p.m. on Tuesday at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome, GA. 30165. Please visit our website www.goodshepherdfh.net, to post tributes. Parnick Jennings, Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.