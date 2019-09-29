Mrs. Sara Mae Lawson Sharpe, age 85 of Rome passed away Saturday September 28, 2019 at her residence. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 P.M. Wednesday October 2, 2019, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Joel Smith officiating. Interment will follow in East View Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 7 until 9 p.m. on Tuesday at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome, GA. 30165. A complete obituary will follow in Tuesday's edition of the Rome News. Parnick Jennings, Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.