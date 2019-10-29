Mrs. Mary Ruth Sharp, age 95, of Rome, GA, passed away on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at a local healthcare facility. Mrs. Sharp was born in Rome, GA on Dec. 12, 1923, daughter of the late Frank Dillard and the late Oma Nell Hicks Dillard. She was a member of Hollywood Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Doyal Sharp, by her son, Donald Sharp, by her sister, Ruby Montague, and by her brothers, John Dillard and Joe Dillard. Mrs. Sharp is survived by her son, Wayne Sharp; her granddaughter, Dana Sharp (David Woodrick); her daughter-in-law, Faye Sharp Downs; her sisters, Shirley Smith and Faye Padgett; a number of nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 at 1 p.m. in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, with the Rev. Rick Stansell officiating. Interment will follow at Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Friday at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, from 5 until 7 p.m. Those men serving as pallbearers are asked to assemble at the funeral home on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. and include: Steve Branton, Jim Wolfe, Greg Smith, Dennis Sharpe, David Sharpe and David Woodrick. Honorary pallbearers are Eddie Smith and Harry Milton. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Winthrop Health and Rehabilitation, Station 1, for all the love and care they gave Mrs. Sharp. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.