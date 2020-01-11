Lois Siniard Sharp, 95 of Rome passed away on January 9, 2020, at the home she shared with her daughter, Lydia and son-in-love, Bill for many years. She was born December 21, 1924, in Bartow County to Samuel Goodwin Siniard and Lottie Abney Siniard, the last of seven children born to Sam and Lottie. She is the last survivor in her family having lost her parents and siblings many years ago. She eloped and married the Love of her Life, Charles Troy Sharp, on July 11, 1942, who preceded her in death on March 20, 2002. As the old saying goes, they were joined at the hip, doing everything they could together. Lois followed Charles to the U.S. Naval Station in Illinois for his boot camp where she rented an apartment in Chicago to be near him, then to Pensacola Naval Air Station in Florida where she worked for Florida Power while he was stationed there. They shared a love for each other that most couples probably wish they had, never waivering in their faithfulness to God and to each other. She worked for 12 years at Green Jewelry. Lois and Charles were members of Hollywood Baptist Church for 53 years. After Charles passed away, she moved her letter to Pleasant Valley North Baptist Church with her Daughter and "Son-in-Love" after moving to the Armuchee community. She enjoyed her Sunday School class so much and truly missed going to church when she was no longer able to go. The ladies in the Bessie Myrick class never forgot about her and continued to send cards and gifts long after she could no longer attend. Pleasant Valley North also brought a fruit basket every Christmas and Pastors Mac McCurry and Clyde Hampton made home visits during those eight years, right up to December 19. Survivors include her Daughter, Lydia Sharp Cooper and "Son-in-Love", Billy Cooper of Rome; a special "Daughter from another mother," Lana Lockhart of Augusta, and her much loved Grand dog, Barley. The first thing she would ask most mornings was "Where's Barley"? In some ways, we lost her twice, first to Alzheimers Disease and finally to death. She was a Godly woman, very loving and giving. We will miss her so much. A graveside service for Mrs. Sharp will be held on Monday, January 13, 2020, 1 p.m. at East View Cemetery with Pastors Mac McCurry and Clyde Hampton officiating. A special thank you to Blessie Lanham and Robbie Kelley, her loving caregivers, who gave so much of themselves to care for her and became like family members to us. A special thank you also to Heyman Hospice Care for their compassion and care during her last days. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Heyman Hospice Care, c/o Floyd Healthcare Foundation, 400 Turner McCall Blvd., Suite 102, Rome, Ga 30165. Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements
Sharp, Lois
To plant a tree in memory of Lois Sharp as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.