Mrs. Alice Faye Caylor Sharp, age 81, of Dallas passed away Thursday November 7, 2019 in a Marietta hospital. Mrs. Sharp was born March 8, 1938, in Floyd County, a daughter of the late William Dewey Caylor, and Minnie Gordon Talley. She was a member of New Antioch Baptist Church, Shannon. Mrs. Sharp was a home maker. Preceded in death by brother Von (Cathrine) Caylor. Survivors include her husband of 58 years Carl Willis "C.W." Sharp, children, Angela (Rey) Martinez, Jeff (Liz) Sharp, Ken (Cindy) Sharp, Amy Sharp, sisters, Juanita (Bob) Grissett, Patsy (Melvin) Roper, grandchildren, Brandon (Angela) Benfield, Blake Benfield, Nathan (Alissa) Sharp, Megan (Craig) Dupree, Kirstan (Clayton) Poss, Josh Sharp, Jacob Sharp, great grandchildren, Calvin Benfield, Mason Benfield, Hutson Sharp, several nieces and nephews also survive. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 P.M. Monday November 11, 2019 at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Larry Russell, officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 4:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. on Sunday (today) November 10, 2019 at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome, Ga. 30165. Please visit our website, www.goodshepherdfh.net to post tributes. Pallbearers include, Nathan Sharp, Brandon Benfield, Blake Benfield, Craig Dupree, Joshua Sharp, Von Caylor, Jr. Parnick Jennings, Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.