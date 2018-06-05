Sgt. Gerald J. West Sr.

Gerald J. West Sr., 88, husband of the late Carolyn Leboff West, entered into rest on Friday, June 1, 2018, at Floyd Medical Center in Rome, Ga.
A retired U.S. Army Sergeant, during his military service he worked in Patients Care Services as a dental lab technician and board-certified denturist. After his retirement he went into private practice in Rome, Ga.
A graveside funeral service will be held 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 9, 2018,at Hillcrest Memorial Park, 2700 Dean’s Bridges Road, Augusta. Military honors will be accorded by the Ceremonial Detachment of Fort Gordon.
Survivors include sons and daughters-in-law, Gary and Debbie Leboff, G.J. West Jr. and Kathy West, Russell and Christi Leboff; daughter, Ava Sue West; Brittany Leboff, Josh Leboff, Jonathan Leboff, Kelsey Melton, Kaylee West, Matthew West, Russ Leboff, Kate Leboff, Addison Leboff, and Gabe Leboff.
Services entrusted to Poteet Funeral Home, 3465 Peach Orchard Road, Augusta, Ga.