Mr. Sephord Henry Cauthen, age 80, of Lindale, passed away Monday morning, July 16, 2018, at his residence.
Mr. Cauthen was born in Floyd County, Ga. on July 9, 1938, son of the late Julius Henry Cauthen and the late Dicie Catherine Chandler Cauthen. He was also preceded in death by five sisters, Sandra Cauthen, Emily Cauthen, Odine Stagg, Elizabeth Rigdon, and Venora Williamon, and by a brother, Cecil Cauthen. A Master Carpenter, Mr. Cauthen was employed in the construction industry for many years. Most recently, he was self-employed. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Lindale where he served as a Deacon and was a member of the Grumpy Old Men Sunday School class.
Survivors include his wife, the former Shirley Barton, to whom he was married on December 22, 1959; two sons, Stan Cauthen (Cathy), Armuchee, and Steve Cauthen (Kris), Cedartown; a sister, Marie Eichman, Rome; a sister-in-law, Willie Jo Cauthen, Rome; four grandchildren, Blake Cauthen, Cedartown, Leah Stephenson (Brian), Cedartown, Josh Cauthen (Allison), Adairsville, and Katie Hibberts (Gary), Rome; six great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 19, 2018, at 11 a.m. in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Jim Cook officiating. Interment will follow in Floyd Memory Gardens.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Wednesday from 5 until 7 p.m. At other hours, they may be contacted at the residence.
Active and honorary pallbearers are requested to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Thursday at 10:30 a.m. and are as follows: Active: Josh Cauthen, Blake Cauthen, Gary Hibberts, Brian Stephenson, Wayne Cauthen, Vaughn Stagg, and Steve McGinnis; Honorary: Landon Mitchell and the Grumpy Old Men Sunday School Class at First Baptist Church of Lindale.
Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Lindale, P.O. Box 26, Lindale, Ga. 30147.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.