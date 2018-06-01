Senior Master Sgt. James Oscar Toole

Retired U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. James Oscar “Jim” Toole, age 82, of Rome, passed away on Thursday, May 31, 2018, at a local hospital.

Mr. Toole was born in Floyd County on December 17, 1935, son of the late Hiram L. Toole and the late Alma Madden Touchstone. He was a veteran, having served in the United States Air Force for nearly 22 years. He was a member of Vann’s Valley United Methodist Church, a member of the Cedartown Rotary Club and the Polk County Chamber of Commerce. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a daughter, Melissa Willetts, and by two brothers, Robert and Gary Toole.

Survivors include his wife, Nellie Ferguson Toole, to whom he was married on November 2, 1957; three daughters, Pamela Mitchamore, Lufkin, Texas, Starla Haygood, Cedartown, and Felicia Rosenberger, Rome; her son-in-law, Ronald Willetts, Munford, Ala.; five grandchildren, Tara Willetts, Shanon Willetts, Jacob Toole, Trey Derbonne, and Leah Rogers; eight great grandchildren and one great, great granddaughter; several nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, June 3, 2018, at 2 p.m. in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel. The Rev. Bill Couey will officiate. Interment with full military honors will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Cedartown.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Sunday from 1 p.m. until time for the service. At other hours, they may be contacted at the residence.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.

 