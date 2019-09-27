Mr. Johnny Oliver Selman, age 89, of Rome, GA, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at a local hospital. Mr. Selman was born in Barnsley Gardens, Georgia on Jan. 20, 1930, son of the late John Dial Selman and the late Ollie Mae Chapman Selman. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Myra Pilcher Selman. Mr. Selman was of the Baptist faith and worked for a number of years in the carpet industry. Survivors include two sons, Johnny Edward Selman (Barbara), Adairsville, and Jimmy Lee Selman, Shannon; two brothers, Paul Allen Selman (Mollie), Rome, and Cecil Selman (Elaine), Edgewater, FL; a sister, Rosie Thacker, Rome; 6 grandchildren, several great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at 2 p.m. in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Sunday from 1 p.m. until the service time. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.