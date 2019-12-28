Mr. Larry Searcy, age 68, passed away on Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at Floyd Medical Center surrounded by his loving family. Services will be Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at noon Wright Memorial Mortuary Chapel, 814 South Broad Street Rome, Georgia. He will lie in-state from 11:00 a.m. until the hour of service. Internment will follow in the East View Cemetery, 725 Kingston Ave NE, Rome Georgia. Please keep the Searcy family in your thoughts and prayers. Wright Memorial Mortuary, Inc. has full charge of arrangements.
