Mr. Sean Shanahan, age 43, of Lindale, Ga., and formerly of Cedartown, Ga., passed away on Monday, July 23, 2018.
He was born on July 2, 1975 in Riverdale, Georgia, a son of John and Phyllis Shanahan. Mr. Shanahan was currently employed as General Manager of O’Charley’s Restaurant in Canton, Ga., was a huge follower of the Baltimore Orioles baseball team and enjoyed other hobbies such as, fishing, enjoying time at the shooting range, listening to Elvis songs, eating spicy foods, and smoking his favorite meats on the grill. His greatest enjoyment was spending time with his family.
Sean is preceded in death by his father, John Shanahan, and brother, Colin Shanahan.
Survivors include his wife, Michelle Davis Shanaha,n to whom he married June 13, 1995; children, Anwyn and Logan Shanahan; mother, Phyllis Shanahan; brother and sister-in-law, Kevin and Krissy Shanahan; niece and nephew, Aston and Kiera Shanahan; mothers and fathers-in-law, Wayne & Martha Davis and Tim & Karin Davis; uncle and aunt, Tom & Carol Shanahan; his fur pups, Hermes & Spot.
Services to celebrate Sean’s life will be held on Saturday, July 28, 2018, at 3:00 p.m. in the chapel of Smith & Miller Funeral Home with the Rev. Justin Carter and the Rev. Jarrod Roberts officiating.
The family will be receiving friends on Saturday afternoon from 1:00 p.m. until the service hour at the funeral home.
The family requests that flowers be omitted. Donations can be made in Mr. Sean Shanahan’s memory to Georgia Highlands Foundation, Attn: Shanahan Memorial Scholarship Fund, 3175 Cedartown Highway, Rome, Ga. 30162, or by visiting www.highlands.edu and following the “Give Today” link.
The Smith & Miller Funeral Home of Cedartown is honored to serve the family of Mr. Sean Shanahan.