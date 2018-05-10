Scott D. Gaylor, 54, of Cartersville, passed away Tuesday, May 8, 2018.
A celebration of life service will be conducted Saturday, May 12, 2018, at 3 p.m. in the Owen Funeral Home Chapel.
The family will receive friends Saturday, May 12, 2018 from 2 p.m. until the service hour at Owen Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, Scott requested that memorial tributes be made in his name to St. Jude’s Children's Hospital. 1-800-822-6344.
Owen Funeral Home, 12 Collins Drive, Cartersville, Ga., has charge of the services.