Sarah Imogene Little Brown, age 62, of Lindale, passed away Wednesday, July 25, 2018, at her residence.
Mrs. Brown was born in Atlanta, Ga., a daughter of the late Dennis Little and Pauline Phillips Little. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dennis Brown, a brother, Tony Little, and a sister, Vickie Little.
Survivors include her children, Stephen Johnson, Jamie Salter, Carrie Salter, Cindy Salter, and Melissa Salter; brothers, James, Terry, Gerald, and David Little; sisters, Kathy Roach and Rachel Day; 14 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews also survive.
Memorial services will be held at4:00 p.m. on Monday, July 30, 2018,at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Matt Smith officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Parnick Jennings Sr.’s Good Shepherd Funeral Home,2750 Shorter Ave., Rome, Ga. 30165,has charge of arrangements.