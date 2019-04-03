Mrs. Sarah Frances Higgins Bennett, age 96, of Rome, passed away on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at her residence.
Mrs. Bennett was born in Floyd County, Ga., on February 14, 1923, daughter of the late William Lewis Higgins and the late Alice Melissa Watts Higgins. She was a graduate of Rome Girls High School and a former employee of the Lindale Mills, retiring after 59 years of service.
She was a member of Lindale Church of God.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, James Edward Bennett Sr.; by a son, James Edward Bennett Jr.; and by four brothers, Robert, Carl, Lewis, and James Higgins.
Survivors include her grandson, Jody Bennett (April), Rome; a daughter-in-law Brenda Ashley, Silver Creek; five great grandchildren, Melissa Bennett, Katelynn Bennett, Arthur Rogers, Darrell Rogers, and Amber Fuller; seven great, great grandchildren, and beginning the fifth generation, Wyatte Middleton, Joshua Rogers, Jacob Rogers, Railee Rogers, Adlyn Rogers, D.J. Brand, and Rebecca Poole; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at 2 p.m. in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel. The Rev. John Moates will officiate. Interment will follow in Floyd Memory Gardens.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Friday from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. At other hours, they may be contacted at the residence.
Pallbearers serving are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. and include Arthur Rogers, Darrell Rogers, Jeff Ashley, Phillip Thompson, Steve Brock, and Wright Middleton.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.
