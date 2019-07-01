Mrs. Sarah Elizabeth Dorsett, age 94, of Rome, Ga., passed away on Sunday, June 30, 2019, in a local nursing facility.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Pleasant Valley North Baptist Church. The Rev. Mac McCurry and the Rev. Clyde Hampton will officiate. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens with her grandson-in-law, the Rev. Eric Hall, officiating.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, on Friday from 5 until 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Pleasant Valley North Baptist Church or to Heyman HospiceCare at Floyd.
A complete obituary notice will be included in the Friday edition of the Rome News-Tribune.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel has charge of the funeral arrangements.