Sarah Doris Freeman, 92, passed away on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at her home.
She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Cleveland, Tennessee. As a resident of Rome, Georgia, she was attending Fellowship Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Walton Eugene "Gene" Freeman; her parents, Thomas Goodrum and Mary Alice Dumas Goodrum; one son, Wayne Eugene Freeman; one daughter, Betty Jean Freeman; and her brother,, Norris James Goodrum.
She is survived by a beloved son, Clyde A. and Vivienne Freeman of Henderson, Nevada; sisters, Nel Tew and Jane Worsham, of Rome, Georgia, and Carolyn Gibson, of Macon, Georgia.
Three grandsons, six great grandchildren from Las Vegas, Nevada. Several nieces and nephews, cousins, and extended family, Sydney, Bobby Freeman, of Macon, Georgia, and Wilma Thurlow from Goldsboro, North Carolina.
A graveside service will be on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Cleveland, Tennessee, with the Reverend Tom Wickes officiating the service. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, from 12 noon to 12:45 p.m. at the Mark Grissom Memorial chapel at Serenity of Cleveland Funeral Home.
The family requests in lieu of flowers a memorial gift be made to the First Baptist Church Building Fund of Cleveland, Tennessee, the Fellowship Baptist Church of Rome, Georgia, or a choice of charity.
Serenity of Cleveland Funeral Home and Cremation Services are in charge of arrangements.