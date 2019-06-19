Sarah Alexander Kilgore, age 89, passed away on Monday, June 17, 2019, at Renaissance Marquis. A native Roman, she was born on September 29, 1929, the daughter of the late N.H. and Emma Carter Alexander.
She was married on June 10, 1948, to Robert Ellis Kilgore Sr., who preceded her in death on September 24, 1991.
She was a lifelong communicant of St. Peter's Episcopal Church, where she was baptized in 1930.
She is survived by a daughter, Cary Lynn Kilgore, of Marietta; a son, R. Ellis Kilgore (Claudia), of Marietta; two granddaughters, Catie Kilgore Nelson (Matt) and Kelly Kilgore Francis (Ben), of Marietta; great-granddaughters, Hope Nelson and Elise Nelson; a brother, N.H. Alexander Jr.; niece, Rebecca Byars Jones (Lee); great niece, Abby Jones Stall (Ben).
There will be a private interment at Sunset Hill Memorial Garden followed by a memorial service at St. Peter's Episcopal Church on Friday, June 21, 2019, at 1 p.m. with the Rev. John Foster Herring and the Rev. Dr. G Donald Black officiating. The family will receive friends in Daniel Hall immediately after the service. The family respectfully request that in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to St. Peter's Episcopal Church, 101 E. Fourth Ave., Rome, GA 30161, or to the Friends of the Library c/o Rome-Floyd County Regional Library, 205 Riverside Parkway, Rome, GA 30161.
Daniel's Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.