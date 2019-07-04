Mrs. Sara Elizabeth Dorsett, age 94, of Rome, Ga., passed away on Sunday, June 30, 2019, in a local nursing facility.
Mrs. Dorsett was born in Floyd County, Ga., on June 17, 1925, daughter of the late William Harvey Fountain and the late Sallie Viola Tolbert Fountain.
She was a member of the Pleasant Valley North Baptist Church, the Thankful Sunday Class, the P.V.N. Pilgrims, and the River City Ramblers.
She was married to the late Lewis "Bud" Dorsett on April 27, 1946, and he preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her parents, by a brother, Paul Fountain, and by a son-in-law, Tommy White.
Survivors include three children, Sue White, Debbie Gambrell (Larry), and Rodney Dorsett; five grandchildren, Scott Snow (Kristi), Tracie Hall (Eric), Harley Gambrell (Nikki), Tim Gambrell, and Robert Dorsett (Hannah); 10 great-grandchildren, Megan Muller-Habig (Marcos), Sierra Mantooth (Justin), Shelby Snow, Reagan Robinson, Kenzie Hall, Hayden Gambrell, Rachel Gambrell, Reece Gambrell, Lucian Slade Dorsett, and Vincent Dorsett; two great-great grandchildren, Charlie and Henry Muller-Habig; many nieces, nephews and friends.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Pleasant Valley North Baptist Church. The Rev. Mac McCurry and the Rev. Clyde Hampton will officiate. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens with her grandson in-law, the Rev. Eric Hall, officiating.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, on Friday from 5 until 7 p.m.
Pallbearers serving are asked to assemble at Pleasant Valley North Baptist Church on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. and include Jerry Coffman, Dennis Corbin, Scott Brock, Logan Atkins, Greg Hall, and Steve Kemp. Honorary pallbearers will include Bill Houston, Lamar Whitfield, Duel Carver, and Clinton Poole.
The family wishes to thank the Caregivers of Georgia, Heyman HospiceCare at Floyd, and Rome Health and Rehab for the care given to Mrs. Dorsett.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Pleasant Valley North Baptist Church or to Heyman HospiceCare at Floyd.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel has charge of the funeral arrangements.