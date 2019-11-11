Ms. Helen Jeanette Shiflett Sanford, age 91, of Rome, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at a local healthcare facility. Ms. Sanford was born in Floyd County, Georgia on July 16, 1928, daughter of the late Carl Preston Shiflett and the late Rosa Mae Smith Shiflett. She was also preceded in death by five siblings. Prior to retirement, Ms. Sanford worked at Floyd Medical Center in Dietary. She was a member of McFall Baptist Church. She loved people and spending time with her family. Survivors include three daughters, Jeanette Carter, Rome; Linda Mobbs, Taylorsville, and Shirley Roden, Rome; five grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; a brother, Ray Shiflett, Silver Creek; a sister, Frances Adams, Silver Creek; nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at 3 p.m. at Pleasant Hope Baptist Church Cemetery. The Rev. Brandon Bruce will officiate. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.