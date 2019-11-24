Mr. Eddie Lamar Sanford, age 55, of Rome, GA, passed away Friday, November 22, 2019, in a local hospital. Mr. Sanford was born in Rome, GA, on April 14, 1964, son of the late Jack Lamar Sanford and the late Annie Lee Ingram Sanford. He attended Pepperell Schools in Lindale. For many years, he was employed with his father at Sanford and Sons Produce. He was currently co-owner of Sanford Farm Fresh Produce, Inc., d/b/a S. P. T. Mr. Sanford was a member of Mt. Calvary Free Will Baptist Church. For many years, Mr. Sanford participated in dirt track racing with Sanford and Sons Thunderbolt Racing. Survivors include his wife, the former Leigh Ann Cooper, to whom he was married on November 10, 2007; 2 children, Destiny Brianna Kay Sanford and William Lee Sanford, both of Rome; a sister, Regina Sanford, Canton, GA; a brother, Jason Sanford, Rome, GA; aunts, uncles, and cousins. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at 2pm at Mt. Calvary Free Will Baptist Church with the Rev. Adrian Craig and the Rev. Rodney Willingham officiating. Interment will follow in Floyd Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Tuesday evening from 5 until 7pm. Pallbearers are requested to assemble at Mt. Calvary Free Will Baptist Church on Wednesday at 1:30pm and include: Terry West, Anthony Fox, Mark Smith, Steve Jackson, Storm Willingham, Jeff Cooper, James Farmer, Chris Cox, Michael Jones, Donald Wallace, Terry Swanson, David Bing, and Larry Ingram, Jr. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.
