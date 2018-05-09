Sandra Karen Welch Gilreath, age 65, of Rome, passed away Sunday, May 6, 2018.
Karen was born December 24, 1952 in Floyd County, a daughter of the late Sam Garner and Loida Faye Terry Garner. She was preceded in death by a sister, Diane Phillips.
Survivors include daughters, Misty Gilreath and Rachel Salmon; niece, Patches Rich; grandchildren, Quiton Gilreath, Bryan Mazzo, Mandy Salmon, and Riley Salmon; brothers, Steve Welch and David Welch; aunt, Grace Terry; great nieces and nephews, Jayden Rich, Alexis Pledger, and Lejend Pledger; several nieces and nephews also survive.
Graveside and interment services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, May 12, 2018, at Oaknoll Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Kenneth Crowe officiating. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 12, 2018, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave., Rome, Ga. 30165.
Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.